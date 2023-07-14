AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is requesting the assistance of the community in search of a 15-year-old runaway juvenile.

Authorities say Aiden Canatser, 15, was last seen on July 12th around 6:45 A.M. on the 600 block of Cardinal Drive, SW.

According to authorities, Aiden was last seen wearing a red Metro Diner shirt, black shorts, and camouflage Crocs.

Authorities say Aiden is an endangered juvenile with health issues.

If anyone has any information in regards to Aiden’s whereabouts, please contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous tip at CrimeTip City of Aiken, SC Government at cityofaikensc.gov.