AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is needing the help of the public to find a man with an altered mental status.

According to ADPS, Ricky Turner, 56, is a Black male, who was last seen leaving Aiken Dental on Trafalgar Street at approximately 1:30 P.M and wearing a blue and white striped shirt and jeans.

Authorities say he may be attempting to return to the New Ellenton area.

If anyone ahs any information, please call the ADPS at (803) 642-7620

or submit an anonymous online tip at www.cityofaikensc.gov/offices/public-safety/crime-tip.