AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken Department of Public Safety Captain Marty Sawyer is announcing his intentions to run for Sheriff of Aiken County.

The 38-year veteran of public service is running as a Republican in the 2024 Republican Primary. He is being backed by outgoing Sheriff Mike Hunt, who is retiring.

In addition to being a captain, he currently serves as Commander of the Aiken Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division. He joined the Aiken Department of Public Safety in 1989.

“I’m proud to call Aiken County home; that’s why I’ve dedicated my life to protecting our families. But it’s time for me to step up and serve you in a larger role. I’m running for Sheriff to give this county the efficient, engaged, and well-prepared law enforcement operation they deserve,” said Sawyer in a statement on his campaign website.