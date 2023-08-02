AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Animal Shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter are holding their biggest adoption event of the year.

A clear the shelter day is being held Saturday, August 5th, from 9 a.m. to noon.

All of the adoptable pets will be sponsored and available for no charge during the event.

Recently the shelter received 16 dogs and puppies from a case of neglect.

The dogs get along with other canines and are now looking for a forever home.

Clear the shelter day will mostly be an outdoor event, with the dogs being brought out to potential adopters.

The goal of the event is to give these loving animals a second chance.

The Aiken Animal Shelter is located on 333 Wire Road.

Here’s a list of some of the animals that will be available for adoption:

Smokey: Handsome, cuddly, playful black & white Smokey is 4 years old, 58 pounds and wants to be your one and only pet.

Jasmine: Sweet, black Shepherd mix Jasmine is 3 years old, 50 pounds and walks great on a leash.

Harlie: Three-year-old, 60-pound, black & white, mixed breed Harlie yearns for human attention and love. She needs a good home with a fenced-in yard.

Mel: White & tan Mel is 3 years old, 59 pounds and adorable. He is a loving dog who will make a terrific family pet. He likes other dogs and car rides.

Bently: Three-year-old, 56-pound Bently is a handsome tan and white Retriever mix who always has a smile on his face. He is athletic and loves to play with his toys and tennis balls. He knows how to sit, give paw and lie down on command.

Crystal: Three years old and 46 pounds, pretty, white Crystal is cuddly, playful and loves other dogs and splashing in kiddie pools. She is also deaf and learning hand signs.

Lil Kevin: Sweet 2-month-old, orange Tabby Lil Kevin likes to play and is very gentle. The perfect family feline.

Beck: One of his ears goes up, and one goes down. Beck is six years old, 47 pounds and athletic. He is at the shelter because his owner passed away. Beck will make a great companion for the person that gives him a loving home.

Martin: An easygoing, 3-year-old, white and black, 56-pound mixed breed, who gets along with most dogs, Martin has the confident temperament of a service dog.