Adopt a Senior: A Facebook group is giving CSRA high school seniors a rite of passage in a creative way

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Every senior class looks forward to saying their final goodbyes to their friends, classmates, and teachers in high school. However, this year, the pandemic has stripped the class of 2020 from that farewell-tradition. A Facebook group is making sure their last year in school is not a lost one.

“I’ve seen the struggles,” expressed Stacey Miller-Loftin. “I just wanted to let the kids know that it might have been stripped away, and that broke your heart, but there are so many people cheering you on.”

Miller-Loftin is a kindergarten teacher at Lewiston Elementary School. With the help of McKenize Dutton, they created a Facebook group to celebrate high school seniors in the CSRA since the pandemic canceled so many coming-of-age moments like proms and graduations.

“The parents post their seniors with a little tidbit about them,” said Miller-Loftin. “Everybody is celebrating their seniors, and also getting someone to adopt them, to kind give them a small celebration package.”

Are you interested in adopting a 2020 senior? All you have to do is fill out this form. Name a senior you would like to take on, or randomly select one. Then the admin of the group, Dutton, will match you with a senior.



Miller-Loftin says a lot of these young adults are at home discouraged from having their final year cut abruptly.

“You can have that senioritis, and we get that,” said Miller-Loftin. “You are burned out from the work, but don’t burn out from the momentum to strive for excellence.”

The Lewiston Elementary teacher says she hopes this group shows them that they have a whole region cheering them on.

“Maybe that makes them say things are going to get tough sometimes,” explained Miller-Loftin. “I’m always going to get thrown a curveball, but there is always going to be somebody willing to support me whether I know it or not.”

She says the journey may not have ended the way you anticipated, but don’t let it stop the momentum.

“I made it to the ceremony, and that’s wonderful,” said Miller-Loftin. “However, I made it through this pandemic. These curveballs that are going to be thrown my way; I know I have people who are supporting me, I know things are always not going as planned, but I can do this.”

The goal is to have all seniors adopted by the end of May.