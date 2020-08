MCCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) — The McCormick Administration Building is closed to the public.

The move is due to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 being in the building.

The building closed at 1 p.m. Thursday for sanitation, officials said on social media.

Employees plan to re-open 9 a.m. on Monday, August 10.

The building is located at 610 S. Mine Street in McCormick.