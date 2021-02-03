Additonal shelter space priority for commission homeless task force

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – It is serving as a spark to action. We previously reported on the death of Willie Walker, a homeless veteran who was found on the streets of Augusta in late December. Now city leaders are looking to take on what is considered one of the biggest issues when it comes to homelessness in Augusta.

The streets are their homes, with the pandemic likely adding on to the problem of homelessness in Augusta.

“Last year we had high numbers, numbers folks had not seen before. I can only imagine the numbers this year,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Advocates say there are programs to provide services to the homeless, but when it comes to getting people off the streets the city’s efforts are falling short.

“But there is a deficit when it comes to people who are homeless in our city. What is really needed is a shelter of traditional housing,” said Danielle Ringgold, a homeless advocate.

This had city leaders acting, forming a task force Co-Chaired by Dennis Williams and Jordan Johnson to look at the problems of homeless and the need for additional shelter space.

“That’s definitely going to be one of the biggest aspects of this task force. We’ve done a great job dishing out services but of course the housing aspect still needs a little bit of attention,” said Johnson.

But what is the budget of providing additional housing and where would those dollars come from?

“I cannot answer that because it seems like the biggest thing Augusta politics seems to do, ‘lets throw a bunch of money at it and hope it goes away’. It don’t go away,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“I want to be able to look back ten years from now and say we have far less homeless folks on the streets of Augusta,” said Commissioner Johnson.

Now commissioner Dennis Williams says city leaders met this morning to come up with temporary shelter to house the homeless during this cold weather snap. He says he wants to see the task force form and begin meeting in two weeks.