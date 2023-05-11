APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – A new mural in Appling, Georgia is getting a lot of attention. News Channel 6’s Brandon Dawson has the story.

Sign painter Addison Niday is at it again. He’s known for restoring murals in the CSRA to their former glory.

More specifically he’s known for restoring classic Coca-Cola murals.

Recently, Addison did a brand new Mural in Appling, Georgia; a 52-foot Coca-Cola Mural from 1935, making it the largest Coca Cola mural in the CSRA.

“This is the very first one that I’m excited to announce that I’ve been partnering with Coca-Cola Bottling Company United to bring these murals back to life and to create some new ones that people have never seen before,” said Niday.

Addison’s latest mural is on Doug West’s dream shop. He knew once he built his shop that he wanted to add something to it.

“I was looking at a few things and I was looking at doing a couple of different murals and I thought, if I put a couple of things on there it may not look as well and I thought what could we do that could cover the whole side. I met with Addison, he loves Coca-Cola and I thought hey, Coca-Cola is Georgia,” said West.

After the two partnered up, it took Addison two weeks to finish the project.

“He’s very excited about it, we’re really happy to get these tree’s moved out of the way and a lot of people can enjoy it more on Washington Road,” said Niday.

“Man, amazing, if anyone wants someone to do a great mural for them, Addison is the guy,” said West.

This is just the beginning for Addinson Niday and he has big plans for the future, and for him, getting the chance to work with Coca-Cola has been a dream.

“They have been the kindest and nicest people. I’m really excited to be partnering again with Coca-Cola on some future projects in North Augusta, and in Waynesboro, and some surrounding areas. along with restoring some really cool signs from the Lincolnton Historic Park,” said Niday.