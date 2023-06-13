MODOC, S.C. (WJBF) – For National Boating and Fishing week in Modoc, South Carolina they celebrated with a dedication ceremony and fishing rodeo for their brand new ADA Accessible Fishing Pier at the Modoc Boat Ramp.

“We’re celebrating a partnership with the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance, its national group and we work with the Augusta Trades Union. The purpose of putting this all together was to take an underutilized fishing pier that was at the lake, not being used, and to work with a partner to give visitors more recreational opportunities and to make it more accessible,” said Park Operations Manager, Charles Fenwick.

People were excited about the new feature in the area, and for all those that helped bring the new fishing pier to life, it was a dream come true.

“So this event is exactly the full circle of what the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance is all about. Our volunteers came together, they raised the funds, they picked the project, fought through Covid, this project took almost four years to complete, and then now in the same day that the projects completed and we dedicated, we’re hosting a youth outreach event, and for me that’s one of the most fulfilling parts of my job and it all happened in a short period of time,” said Conservation Coordinator, Cody Campbell.

The kids at the event each received a free fishing rod, reel, and more. The folks from VFW Post 12190 were there to make sure everyone had a nice meal.

“We try to do as much as we can for the community at the VFW and we volunteered to come out here and take care of this because we just wanted everyone to have a good time, and enjoy something the whole family can do,” said Oncoming Commander for VFW Post 12190, Kelvin Reese.

“It’s all about fishing, getting the kids out of the house, off the computer, out doing something in Nature,” said Incoming Post Trustee, Don Henry.

The event was a success and the new ADA accessible fishing pier is something that people will enjoy for years to come.

“This is what it’s all about, we have the kids hopefully catching fish, haven’t looked back to see if they’re catching any fish yet but there’s a lot of excited kids, a lot of excited parents,” said Campbell.

“Imagine coming out here, it’s a grandfather and he sees this fishing pier. He can bring his kids that don’t want to go on a boat or just want to come anytime and do bank fishing right here from this fishing pier. We’re close to Augusta, we’re close to McCormick County, we’re close to Georgia, It’s a great resource for the CSRA,” said Fenwick.

The ADA Accessible Fishing in Modoc, South Carolina is now officially open to the public.