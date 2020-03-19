Activities to get you through a self-quarantine

Multiethnic family taking a selfie photo while sitting on sofa at home. Laughing mother, father and sons take a selfie with smartphone. Happy parents sitting on couch with kids.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As businesses are closing or modifying their services, most of us are self-quarantining to work from home, teach our kids and try to remain positive.

With the government encouragement to close our favorite public places and the urge to practice social distancing, most people are trying to find ways to stay busy.

Here are some activities to keep you productive and entertained!

Start spring cleaning and tidy up your home. Clean out your attic, deep clean your rugs/carpets, organize your Tupperware! There are plenty of ways to tidy up your house.

If you have kids, organize a treasure hunt. This will be just as fun for you to plan as it will for them to solve!

Read one of the books that you've been too busy to keep up with. You could even start a virtual book club.

Learn a new skill. Teach yourself how to cook, or learn how to code with a computer coding class online. Do something to challenge yourself and stimulate your mind.

Learn a new language with Duolingo. Practice with your kiddos that can't be in school right now!

Watch all of the movies that won at the Oscars this year.

While sporting tournaments are currently canceled or on hold, have a Scrabble tournament, Cards Against Humanity tournament, or any board/card game you like to play.

Stay active by working out with Rebecca Louise on Youtube, or any other fitness coach of your choice.

Try listening to music you've never heard before! Better yet, learn how to play an instrument.

Craving a meal from a local restaurant? Call and see if they are offering drive-thru service! It's also a way to support your local businesses that are being impacted.

Practice yoga poses. This will not only help your body, but your mind! Try your best to stay present and meditate.

Give yourself an at home spa day! If you don't have any face masks, hair masks, or scrubs laying around…make your own! You can use things like sugar, honey, avocados and different oils to re-create your own spa products.

Watch ALL of the Star Wars movies on Disney Plus.

Finally watch all of the shows and movies in your Netflix queue.

Clean up your yards and enjoy the sunshine. Finally take the time to spruce up your yards or plant a garden! There's nothing better than farm to table.

Play your favorite video games.

Craft. Use things around your house to make crafts. Pull up that Pinterest DIY board and go crazy! Have fun with it.

Apply for that job you've always wanted! You have the time now to perfect your resume.

Organize/reorganize things around your home. Purge the things that have been sitting for months or years without being used. You may find things you didn't even know you had.

Have a Netflix viewing party with your friends. Use Facetime/Skype/Zoom whatever allows you to all (virtually) be together. Who said you have to forget about taco Tuesday?

Foster or adopt a pet from your local shelter!

Catch up on some beauty rest. Forget your alarm and sleep in!

Ever wanted to write a novel? Work on it! You can even self publish if you don't want to go through a publisher.

Make a list of all the places you've ever wanted to go. Watch a movie/show from that country and maybe even make a popular dish from that country to enjoy.

Have a "Date night". Surprise your significant other with a romantic night. Get creative!

Make a living room fort. Tell ghost stories and make s’mores in the microwave! It’ll be just as much fun for adults as it is for kids.

No matter what you do, try to stay focused on the positive things in your life. Have fun with your family and take advantage of this time to really connect. Use this time to focus on all of the things you’ve been putting off because of daily life.

Be sure to wash your hands, don’t touch your face, and practice social distancing. But most importantly, be sure to have fun, stay calm, and stay healthy!

