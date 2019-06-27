Activist blasts lack of action at Fleming Park

Community Activists are blasting Augusta leaders when it comes to repairs at Fleming Park.

Last October 12 year old Melquan Robinson was killed after he touched an electrified ball-field fence.

In February commissioners voted to re-wire the park.

But during a work session this afternoon Recreation officials said the electricity is off at Fleming, but nothing’s been fixed.

“It’s sad that nothing has been done we need to cut through the chase why hasn’t anything been done them money is there it’s been allocated but nothing has been done in that park where someone lost their life,” said Activist Angela Harden.

The city says it’s waiting for recommendations from consultants. And they may not have to re-wire anything is Fleming Park is turned into a green space.