AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public assistance in locating two individuals being categorized as “missing endangered persons.”

According to investigators, Jamilla Shanae’ Smith, 30, of Jackson, S.C., and Daniel Gabriel Harmon, 34, of Jackson, S.C. are the individuals identified.

Investigators describe Smith as a “Black female, approximately 5’3” tall, 107 lbs., black hair, and brown eyes” and Harmon as a “Black male, approximately 5’9” tall, 180 lbs., black hair, and brown eyes.”

Jamilla Smith, 30

According to authorities, family members reported last hearing from them on Saturday, December 2nd around 7 P.M.

The family states in the official statement that they believe Smith and Harmon are driving in a black Dodge charger.

According to the ACSO, both have a history of domestic violence incidents.

Investigators state that there was information conveyed to them that Harmon has some mental health issues and made some threats of self-harm.

Daniel Harmon, 34

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Smith or Harmon, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

Tipsters can also send a message about this case by going to www.aikencountysheriff.net.