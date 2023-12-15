AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a suspect who they say committed an armed robbery in Windsor, South Carolina.

Authorities say the incident took place Thursday, December 7th at the Little Country Store on Middleton Drive in Windsor at around 8 P.M.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the armed suspect entered the business and brandished a handgun and demanded money.

Authorities described the suspect as a Black male wearing all black clothing and white shoes and left on foot in an unknown direction with an undetermined amount of money.

If anyone has any information regard the suspect, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811 or send a message a message about this case by going to www.aikencountysheriff.net.