ACSO receives new explosive detective K9



AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)-N The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new member to their team, a four legged friend named Lord.

Lord will serve as the new explosive detective K9 for the department.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Flete spoke to Lord’s handler, Mary Frantz.

“Since we’ve had him for about a month, we work on their independence and working on transitioning them from a six foot lead to about a 30 foot lead. Teaching them to search for things on their own and not just the things that we present,” says Sgt. Frantz.

K9 Handler Sgt. Mary Frantz commands Lord for a paw.

Lord is a one and half year old male Labrador Retriever. He was a gift to the Sheriff’s Office from the Murphy Auto Group as part of their first responders appreciation month.

The CEO of Murphy Auto Group tells us why they decided on Lord.

“We wanted to go and get a puppy that could spend it’s entire career here in the CSRA,” says Mike Murphy.

Captain Eric Abdullah with the ACSO says this donation from Murphy Auto Group saved the department a lot of trouble.

We would have had to search through numerous K9 vendors and then try to submit a request to add or purchase a new dog. The cost can range from $10,000 to $20,000,” says Captain Abdullah.

Frantz tells us how long it takes to train a dog depends on the dog.

“There young puppies so we work on busy congested environments, loud noises,” says Sgt. Frantz.

Introducing lord to different situations is key in helping him stay alert of his surroundings.

“For instance Augusta Mall has been nice enough to let us come there. I’ve trained with Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and we’ve been to different schools,” says Sgt. Frantz.

Before making his debut in South Carolina, lord lived in Florida where he was trained at Southern Coast K9. A company which specifically caters to training law enforcement K9’s.

“Which in turn suppose our community. There are no words to describe how generous we are for this donation,” says Captain Abdullah.