AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s office wants to alert everyone to on-going attempts to scam citizens out of money.

Alerts have been posted about callers attempting to obtain funds from citizens by telling them that they have missed jury duty or have outstanding fines that need to be paid immediately because of a pending warrant.

These perpetrators are also making claims of being associated with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and any other governmental agency in order to solicit money from citizens in the county.

Law Enforcement Agencies or Governmental Agencies do not collect fines or fees over the phone.

Citizens should be aware that if you have any outstanding fines, you should pay them to the appropriate Clerk of Court Office directly or by mail.

Anyone who is identifying themselves as a Law Enforcement Officer or as a representative of a government agency over the phone with the intention to collect money, victims should request all contact information and contact numbers from the person who is calling.

Here are a few tips to remember:

Law Enforcement/government agencies will not contact you demanding immediate payment for outstanding fines/warrants

Be cautious of giving out personal information over the phone

Do not agree to any payment over the phone for a company/agency you are not familiar with

If anyone has any information about suspects, want to report calls of this type or any case, you’re encouraged to contact your local law enforcement agency or one of the agencies below: