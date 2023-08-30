BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the assistance of the public in locating a missing Beech Island woman.

According to authorities, Delilah Quinones, 37, was last seen on August 19th by her roommate near Swamp Road and Koger Loop in Beech Island.

Authorities say Delilah is approximately 5’5″ and 80 pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair, and authorities say that she was last seen by her roommate, who says she was wearing a red shirt and red shorts.

If anyone has any information on Delilah’s whereabouts, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811 or your local law enforcement agency.