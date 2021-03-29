ACPSD wrapping up first dose clinics

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- The Aiken County Public School District is wrapping up its first dose vaccine clinics for employees.

Tuesday is the last first dose COVID vaccine clinic for the Aiken County Public School District. It will take place at at Ridge Spring Monetta High School from 9 am to 4 pm.

District Communications Director Mike Rosier says that at this point about one third of the district’s nearly 35 hundred employees have taken advantage of the provided vaccine clinics.

Helen Ware works in food service for the district. She says she wasn’t sure at first that she wanted the vaccine, but ultimately decided to get it.

“After I had some family members that passed and my husband, he lost some family. So I said, hey, I need to go ahead and do this, you know, for my sake. And I’m gonna convince my family in doing the same thing.”

Ware also said she is grateful the district spread the clinics out all over the county.

“I won’t have to go way out there to Aiken, and Barnwell, Edgefield, fighting trying to get in line and wait in line. I mean it was just an easy process, you just walk in, sign up online, and you just walk in. I love it.”

District employees still have time to sign up if they haven’t already. The district will begin second dose clinics for employees in April.