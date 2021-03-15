Accident with injuries on East Pine Log Road

AIKEN. S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Public Safety is working an accident with injuries at East Pine Log Road and Waites Street.

According to Capt. Marty Sawyer with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the accident involved a vehicle and bike. The victim was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Part of East Pine Log road is shut down. Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with traffic. Please avoid the area if possible and seek and alternate route.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.