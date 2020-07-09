Deadly accident at Phinizy Rd. and Peach Orchard Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – UPDATE: Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells NewsChannel 6 one person has died in the two car accident.

The victim was driving north on Peach Orchard Rd. and collided with a car turning left onto Phinizy Rd.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:45 p.m. The identity of the victim will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

Richmond County deputies and Augusta Fire/EMA crews are on the scene of an accident at Phinizy Rd. and Peach Orchard Rd.

The call came in around 5:00 P.M. One of the cars was turned over on its side as a result of the accident. Injuries have been reported.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.