Accident with injuries at Brandy Wine Drive and Hereford Farm Rd.

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies and Gold Cross responders are on the scene of an accident with injuries at Brandy Wine Dr. and Hereford Farm Rd.

A dump truck has overturned in front of a subdivision at Brandy Wine Dr. and Hereford Farm Rd.

Columbia county Sheriff’s Office Captain Steve Morris says there is one person in the overturned dump truck with serious injuries.

Please avoid the area if possible.

