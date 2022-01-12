Accident on SC 19 outside Trenton leaves one dead

TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – One person has died as a result of an accident that happened Monday on SC 19 outside of Trenton.

51-year-old Lisa Keel from Johnston, SC was driving a Kia Forte with three juvenile passengers in the car. All passengers were wearing seatbelts.

According to a spokesperson, the preliminary findings of their report state the Kia Sedan was traveling West on Samuel E. Diggs road and was crossing SC 19 when it and the Northward-travelling tractor trailer truck collided.

All four passengers in the Kia Sedan and 55-year-old James Swygert from Wagener SC, the driver of the 18-wheeler, were injured.

One of the occupants of the Kia Sedan were life flighted to the hospital and all other patients were transported by ambulance.

One of the passengers of the Kia died today, January 12th.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) are investigating.