UPDATE: All lanes of traffic are back open on Bobby Jones Expressway after an early morning accident.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) An accident on Bobby Jones Expressway has shut down both eastbound lanes.

Dispatch confirms at least one person was injured in the accident, which happened just before 2 a.m. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

One of the vehicles involved was a logging truck.

