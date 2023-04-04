AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Monday, April 3rd shortly after 8:40 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Mike Padgett Highway at Debra Street in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, Deputies learned a female driver turning onto Mike Padgett Highway from Debra Street struck a pedestrian riding a bicycle on Mike Padgett Highway.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

This is a developing story.