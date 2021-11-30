Accident closes Thurmond Dam road between Georgia and South Carolina

(WJBF) – Crews responding to the scene of an accident in McCormick County, Tuesday afternoon.

According to McCormick County Sheriff’s Office, a collision between a passenger van and logging truck at the intersection of HWY 28 South and Clarks Hill Road (U.S. 221) resulted in the shutdown of the road across Strom Thurmond Dam, closing it on both ends in both states.

An extraction team from McCormick County has been called in to help with the accident.

Serious injuries are reported.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says that the section of Clarks Hill Road from Pollards Corner to the dam is closed.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the scene.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.