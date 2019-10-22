Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – One woman was injured after an accident at Augusta Regional Airport.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Jeff Brown heard the Marshal’s Operation Center dispatch deputy Gainey to an injured person at the General Aviation Terminal at the August Regional Airport.

Brown began walking towards the main terminal and found a woman lying on the ground inside the airfield surrounded by firefighters.

The Augusta Regional Airport Fire Sgt. Kittleson informed Brown that a woman had been knocked down by jet wash from another airplane that was departing near her as she was boarding another aircraft.

The woman was immobilized and sent to Augusta University Medical Center.

Upon review of security footage, the aircraft was parked ahead of the General Aviation Terminal door leading to the ramp. The aircraft had its flashing beacon on which indicates the aircraft’s engine is running and is about to move. The woman was walking behind the aircraft as it accelerated to depart. The jet wash caused the woman and other people to fall to the ground.

There is no word on her condition.