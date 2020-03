AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A conference designed to help individuals with special needs of all ages live their best life is headed to the CSRA.

The Able Conference will be held on Saturday, March 7 at the Savannah Rapids Pavillion.

We’re told attendees will walk away with tools, resources, and encouragement.

Keziah Felak joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more details about the event.

Meanwhile, tickets are available at www.sotoalg.com.