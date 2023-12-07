COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Wednesday night, Abilene Baptist Church in Martinez held a dress rehearsal for their annual “Singing Christmas Tree.”

Soldiers from Fort Eisenhower were given an early preview of the show.

Each presentation features uplifting holiday music performed by a cast of nearly 200 talented singers and musicians who make up the densely decorated layers of the 28-foot-tall “Singing Christmas Tree”.

Add in a cheery dose of audience participation and you have a night full of music, reflection, laughter, and celebration.

WJBF Photojournalist Regynal McKie was there to speak to Dr. Brad Whitt, Senior Pastor at Abilene Baptist, about the planning, coordination, and dedication it takes to make the “Singing Christmas Tree” an annual holiday tradition each year.

There are five performances between scheduled between Thursday night and Sunday afternoon.

Tickets are no longer available, but those interested in attending can call the church at (706) 869-1774 to check on what shows may have additional availability.

Abilene Baptist Church is located at 3917 Washington Road in Martinez, Ga.

Presentation Schedule: