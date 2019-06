Spectators watch parachutists jumping just as soldiers did 75 years ago for D-Day, Wednesday June 5, 2019 in Carentan, Normandy. With the throb of their engines rumbling through cloudy skies, C-47 transport planes in World War II colors dropped sticks of jumpers with round canopies reminiscent of those used by airborne forces in 1944. (AP […]

A-B-C is currently airing a Special Report live with David Muir of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

President Trump is expected to bring remarks.

There will also be a 21 gun salute.