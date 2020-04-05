A very different Palm Sunday, as churches are streaming Sunday Services online due to coronavirus precautions

NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter that begins the Christian Holy Week. Usually, churches would be packed full of worshipers, but most churches have closed their doors to abide by social distancing guidelines. Now, people have to worship online.

“When we do get to come back, what all have we missed already on the calendar? That is something we feel like that will allows us to pull ourselves back together,” said Pastor Curtis Terry.

Many churches across the world are celebrating Palm Sunday without the public.

“Christ has risen all the time, and we can celebrate that all of the time,” said Pastor Terry. “We’re not going to let a date dictate what we can do.”

Curtis Terry is the pastor of Sweetwater Church of God, one of the many churches relying on Facebook Live to continue Sunday Service. Pastor Terry says the pandemic is not going to stop him from celebrating Palm Sunday or Easter.

“I’ve been telling members of our church; we’re going to have Easter,” explained Pastor Terry. “We are going to have it this coming Sunday, but whatever our first Sunday back is, we’re going to have Easter.”

Pastor Terry says the transition to online service has been difficult for the elderly and kids. So, Sweetwater Church is trying to be creative to bring normalcy back to Easter.

“For kids, that is normal; hunting eggs and getting candy,” said Pastor Terry. “Most of all, having on that paper it was done by their church. So they understand, they can’t come to us, but we can come to them.”

Whether you watch your church’s service live or afterward, Pastor Terry says this method still allows members to be connected with the church.

“We do believe it reaches the people it’s intended to reach,” said Pastor Terry. “If not now, then some other point in the future.”

Even though we can’t physically fellowship together in a time of uncertainty, you can still lean on your church family to spread hope, comfort, and some measure of peace.