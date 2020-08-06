A third Columbia County school confirms positive COVID-19 case

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Schools now confirm a third positive case of COVID-19 as parents received another exposure letter.

Letters were sent to Lakeside High School, Harlem High School, and most recently Evans High School.

Evans High School letter sent to parents

Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway confirmed that at Lakeside High School and Harlem High School two students tested positive. She says they’re asymptomatic.

Parents are concerned and want the County to be more transparent.

Dr. Carraway wasn’t clear with us about how many cases it would take to shut schools down again, but she says right now it’s not enough. If schools are shut down, the County will go to “at-home” learning.