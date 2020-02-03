A step vote proposed for downtown parking program

Commissioners on Tuesday here at the chambers are expected to vote on the service area for the downtown parking program fifth to 13 street bordered by Reynolds and Greene Street but this is a step some city leaders do not want to take.

Fred Jones has operated his business on Broad Street for five years and says believes parking meters could help his customers by creating turn over in the parking spots

“I get a lot of clients that are buying large items so therefore the biggest issue I always have is Fred there’s no where to park,” said Jones.

But for month there’s been no parking plan adopted by city leaders Tuesday they are are scheduled to vote approving the service area, where meters would go but some commissioners say approving this step is something they don’t want to take.

“Once the train leaves the station it would push forward I think we don’t know all the revenues and all the expenses I’m just not ready to go there because once you start it’s hard to pull it back in,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

Last week commissioners learned 150 thousand dollars would be needed to create a parking over-site program in the city engineering department

“To hire people inside the engineering department to watch the people who are being paid to watch the parking none of it makes sense,” says Commissioner John Clarke.

Under the parking program Ellis Street would be used for permit parking for employees and residents, but city leaders say Ellis Street is not ready for the parking program.

“We need to focus on Ellis Street make it one way and see where we are at before we just push this forward,” said the Mayor Pro-Tem.

“Ellis Street We’re going to have to completley redo the lighting on Ellis Street that’s going to come at a taxpayers burden,” said Commissioner Clarke.

“If they can get everything smoothed out and get a parking plan I’m all for it,” said Jones.

But Commissioners are also going to take a look at Ellis Street on Tuesday getting an update from the Engineering Department on what’s being done to improve the lighting. in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.