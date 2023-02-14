RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School Senior, Jaden S. Jenkins, has been selected as one of the 100 students from across the country to participate in the Disney Dreamers Academy March 23 – 26.

Jaden is A.R. Johnson’s two-time MVP and second year captain on the varsity soccer team and plans to pursue that sport while studying Electrical Engineering in college.

“I am not surprised that Jaden was selected. I’ve watched him grow into one of the most disciplined and focused student-athletes in our school.I am so proud of him!”, said AR Johnson’s Athletic Director and Varsity Soccer Coach, Crystal Langston.

Read more about Jaden and the Disney Dreamers Academy below: