‘A Place to Dream’ program to surpass goal of 1,000 bed donations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Going to bed at night in a clean, comfortable bed is something we take for granted. One local organization working to make sure others have access to a good night’s sleep.

In just two years the YMCA “A Place to Dream” program along with some other local organizations delivered 846 beds. The end goal is to delivery over 1,000 beds before the year ends.

Life hits the hardest when you least expect it and there is always a big need for the simple things.

“Moving here we had a little cots and stuff like that,” says Charmine Wellington, a recipient of the program.

Charmine Wellington is a disabled veteran. She recently moved to Augusta to find something new. ‘A Place to Dream’ gave her a bed for her children.

“It was just one of those memories of a life time and I would recommend it to anybody. they made it easier for us to just get ourselves in a better predicament,” says Wellington.

It doesn’t take a lot to qualify for the program. Your name, phone number, address and the ages of the children living in the home is typically all it takes.

“We coordinated a visit and supply the need based on what we had,” says Dr. Gregory Francisco with the Augusta Housing Authority.

Volunteers deliver more than just beds , the child gets sheets, a hand made blanket, books and a bible to help them keep the faith. None of it would be possible without community support.

“We’re selling Christmas trees and companies and individuals can decorate those trees and we’ll sell them on an online auction with a partnership through iHeartRadio and those funds will go right back into a place to dream program,” says Catie McCauley the Chief Operating Officer for the YMCA.

Although 846 beds is a high number YMCA CEO Danny McConnell says the supply hardly touches the demand.

“There’s been a couple months were we did two deliveries and then we got into what we called emergencies deliveries but those are not on a schedule date but someone contacts us that has an unusual situation going on that needs a bed right away,” says Danny McConnell the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta’s President/CEO.

Wellington says now that she’s been helped, she just wants to pass it forward.

“Once we get on our feet we would like to donate to somebody else the beds they gave us, just to have that never saw that and that really touched my heart till this day,” says Wellington.

The next delivery will be on October 16th in the Aiken area. Another one is scheduled for November 23rd.

For more information or if you’d like to volunteer click here.