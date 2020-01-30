A Place To Dream program delivers 1,000th bed to family in need

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The greater Augusta family Y-M-C-A is working to make sure everyone has “A Place To Dream.”

The “A Place To Dream” bed program delivered its 1000th bed today at 3pm.

This delivery marks the launch of an ongoing program with the Richmond County Department of Family and Children Services, the juvenile court system and family Y-M-C-A to make sure children in our community have a place to sleep.

“I’ll tell you this, there’s never been a delivery I haven’t seen pure joy. Seeing a child get a bed, they may be 8,9, or 10 years old, that has never owned a bed, be told this is their bed, it certainly made every delivery worth while and we know that when we walk out of the room of the household that day, that child’s life has gotten better,” said President and CEO of the Family Y Danny Mcconnell.

