A new leader with Salvation Army Augusta wants to relocate the Center of Hope

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two majors are now calling Augusta home. Many of you know the Salvation Army as being a big help to those in need. Now the local chapter has two new leaders.

For the past 17 years, Douglas and Storm McClure have been serving the people of Georgia. The couple was based in Dalton but have recently moved to the Garden City to take on leadership roles in Salvation Army Augusta.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates there are about 450 homeless people living in Augusta and more than 10,000 living in Georgia. This is something the majors want to curb and Major Douglas McClure believes Salvation Army Augusta can be a big help through all of their programs.

A main project on Major Douglas McClure’s agenda is improving the Center of Hope program and possibly relocating the shelter on Greene Street.

“We’re looking at building up our Center of Hope program. Honestly, I would love to relocate that facility. That facility is one of the oldest facilities in our area and it’s been here for over 30 years and obviously, it’s starting to have some real issues. As far as construction issues and as far as some things that need to be repaired and we’re looking forward to moving to a new facility and we’re excited about the possibilities of what that’s going to provide for people in this area,” said Major McClure.

He continued, “Obviously, we have a very large homeless population the Salvation Army is definitely trying to be a part of and part of the solution there. I don’t know if you know this but the Salvation Army is one the largest homeless providers as far as sheltering, those kinds of operations, and we’re just very glad to have the support the community to make these things happen. Also, the Kroc Center is a wonderful place to provide all types of activities between our outreach to our senior programs to our children programs to other things that happen at the Kroc Center we want to make sure everyone is living a very healthy and safe lifestyle.”

Nothing is set in stone yet about moving the Center of Hope. Major Douglas McClure added the shelter would not be moved far from where it is now.

