A new era in Columbia County as new school superintendent swears-in

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The torch is being passed in Columbia County.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

Dr. Steven Flynt has been calling Columbia County home for the last few months. Now he is officially the tenth superintendent of the county’s school system.

“Really good student achievement, that starts with the Board of Education and the superintendent,” said Flynt.

It was a packed house on Tuesday in the school board chambers as Flynt took the oaths to serve as the new Columbia County school superintendent.

He said, “I’m just honored to be here. Columbia County is a great place overall, the entire community. But the school district has been well managed and I’m very fortunate to be coming in with a great group of staff members.”

Many are excited about the new beginning. Flynt most recently served as the associate superintendent for school improvement and operations in Gwinett County. His family said they are adjusting well to the move.

“We’ve had a great adjustment to Evans. They’re super friendly and have made us feel at home already,” said Flynt’s wife, Kristin.

Flynt started the job in April and right now he says he’s focused on building relationships and continuing recent successes.

He explained, “We haven’t had any COVID issues in the schools for our summer programs so we feel very confident about what we have in place for those programs. Looking forward to starting school back with what we had in place for the summer.”

Flynt said if adjustments are needed, they will be made. His daughter Sarah will be a freshman at Lakeside.

She said, “I’m looking forward mainly to meeting a lot of people and a good year with sports and lacrosse. I’ll have a new lacrosse team and new classes and that’s going to be fun.”

The first day of the 2021-2022 school year is Thursday, August 5th.