A memorial service for Larry Swearingen will be held Tuesday

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 20th at 6:00 P.M. for Larry Swearingen.

The service will be held at Heights Church at 431 Jefferson Davis Highway in Beech island, SC. Pastor Mark Canipe is officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service. Attire is casual.

Swearingen was shot by 17-year-old Dae’Kwon Simmons on Laurens Street at Columbia Avenue in downtown Aiken. Larry Swearingen later died in the hospital from injuries. Simmons was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Swearingen was a father, husband, and army vet. He loved animals and had an animal rescue, L.E.A.S.H. Squad, with his wife Jess.

Lars, as he was affectionately called, was a hero to the end. Donating organs, he lives on through his heart, kidneys, and pancreas.