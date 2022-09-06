COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- Columbia County schools are set for some major upgrades over the next decade.

School board members met the public at Harlem High School to talk about their 10 year plan. Under that plan, every school will get upgrades and renovations.

Evans, Harlem, and Lakeside High School are the oldest high schools. They will be a part of the first phase of the process. They’ll get new classrooms, gymnasiums, locker rooms, and a lot more.

“We’re in the theater today and obviously only so many people can fit in here and the newer theaters have a lot additional upgrades across the state and other types of schools” said Steven Flynt, Columbia County School Superintendent

Harlem Mayor Roxanne Whitaker says this plan is good for the community.

“I know a lot of people don’t want to see us grow they like for us to be that 600 plus that Ms. Jackson was talking about but we are growing and it’s a good plan that they have because when you start rezoning students parents get really emotional” said Mayor Whitaker.

The superintendent says they will also focus on cafeterias. Many of those dining areas are outdated.

“We hear frequently about students taking too much time to get their lunch with there’s a number of upgrades we can do and we can focus on kind of the operations and how we operate schools and that will accelerate the process of students being able to receive their lunch and get more time to eat it” said Flynt.

Flynt says the 10 year building program is still in the planning stage, however if a school needs immediate attention, they will address those needs as soon as possible.

