AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- Pickleball has gained a lot of popularity over the last few years, and the Southern Pickleball Academy strives to grow the sport.

And the Academy is looking to get the sport into Aiken County Schools.

“It’s such an inclusive and welcoming sport, and the community itself, anybody will help you play,” said CEO Ben Lacy.

He founded the nonprofit academy, which got their articles of incorporation in April 2022. When the city of Aiken proposed a business model involving pickleball, he had an idea.

“I’ve spent several weekends at national tournaments where the professionals play, and I noticed the impact of these tournaments–where they can have up to 3,000 players–can have on a community. So I thought, maybe we can do something to bring that into Aiken County and help our community,” said Lacy.

Lacy realized the sport’s popularity was growing, and wanted to find a way to get younger people involved. He knew if he could, there could be some big benefits.

“Being involved in pickleball on a national level,” said Lacy, “I’ve learned that pickleball is going to be in the Olympics in 2032. So, my thought was, we need to get in front of the middle schoolers right now. That’s just 9 years away, and the middle schoolers are gonna be the Olympic stars in 2032.”

It’s a driving factor that has led the academy to go to all 15 middle and high schools in Aiken County, offering them the equipment they need, and the opportunity to start something new.

“It is seriously on the way up, and our goal is to help these kids get familiar with it, so they can grab the addiction like I did and go on with it for the rest of their lives. Anybody can play, and you can play your whole life,” said Lacy.

According to the founder, the academy is pushing to get the equipment to all schools that need it by the end of July, before the school year starts up again in mid-August.

He hopes this can eventually go from a club sport into a competitive sport, where each school can play each other.

In that regard, Lacy hopes that process can begin this fall, without taking away from other fall sports.