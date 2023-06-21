MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF)- From the church to the backyard. That’s what Warren Baptist Church has done for the last few years for Vacation Bible School.

It started during the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing. But now that the pandemic is over, those involved say this is something they want to see continue for years to come.

“I love seeing the whole neighborhood come together for this one mission,” said Casie Hill, a member of the church.

They call it “Backyard Kids Club”. It’s been going on since 2020, and the main goal is to reach people for Christ-by doing this ministry in the very neighborhoods of their members.

This summer, the theme is “Under the Armor”, where volunteers teach children between PreK4 and 5th grade about how to strengthen their faith by putting on the armor of God.

Since starting this, they have grown the number of host homes every summer: and this year there are 25 houses that are opening their doors for this opportunity.

One of those happens to be the home of Casie Hill, who has been a member of Warren for the last 25 years.

But according to Hill, there was one problem with how VBS was previously done.

“Just lots of children,” said Hill. “It was phenomenal, but it was not as intimate or as personal. You couldn’t make the connections because there were so many children.”

But COVID-19 brought just about everything like this to a halt.

However, it was through meetings the church leadership had that they came up with this idea. Rather than this being an end to VBS, it was a chance to have a new beginning.

“I love seeing our neighborhood coming out like this. We’re in God’s creation. we’re enjoying fellowship and worship, and all the things. But, above and beyond just the kids who come to BKC, I think our neighborhood as a whole is on board with this,” said Hill.

Parents like Amanda Johnstun have had children involved with Backyard Kids Club. She has two little girls: one is 4, and the other is 6.

She is one of many parents who love seeing their kids learning about God in a different environment.

“I wouldn’t change a thing,” said Johnstun, “I’m just so blessed that the older kids and the parents that are pouring their week into this have really committed their time and given everything they have to these kids. And I’m just thankful that the experience is here for them.”

Volunteers at BKC include the young and old, a combination of seniors along with teenagers who give their time to teaching little ones about Christ throughout the week.

One of those volunteers is Jack Hill, who is Casie Hill’s son. He says he loves volunteering for BKC, and really enjoys doing fun skits with the kids. For him, they help tell stories about God on the level the children can understand.

Tomorrow will wrap up their 3rd week of Backyard Kids Club, but it’s not too late to sign up if you would like to get involved!

To register your child, visit https://warren.church/bkc-registration/.