A local animal rescue working to reunite a dog and its homeless owner who were separated, due to medical reasons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — CSRA Forgotten Souls Rescue is working to help reunite a dog and its owner. That may not sound unusual until you know the backstory. The two were separated because of medical issues, but there’s more. This story has sparked interest because of a Facebook post.

The post is not a situation of animal abuse or neglect. Instead, it’s to shed light on the case of a homeless pet owner who surrendered his dog because they both got terribly ill at the same time.

This Facebook post is asking for your help. It states law enforcement found a homeless vet and his dog, Tictac, in a car lying in dire conditions.

“Law enforcement found him in terrible shape, and they got him into the VA hospital, but they had to separate him from his dog,” said CRSA Forgotten Souls Rescue, Marcia Plunkett.

Plunkett told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson the shelter gave the rescue group five minutes to find a rescue.

“He did seem emaciated,” said Plunkett. “That’s another reason why the shelter had him slated to be put down because he was not in good health.”

With medical bills piling up, a lot of people on Facebook are reaching out to help. So, what is a solution if a homeless veteran has to be separated from their dog?

“We would take the dog to be vetted or facilitate the dog being vetted so it could go into a conventional boarding facility,” explained Veteran Advocate, United Forces, Rick Herring.

And those people also want to help out the owner. Herring says this is the best scenario.

“We would have to find a special circumstance where a landlord would take a veteran in and his dog temporarily,” said Herring.

But the end goal for CSRA Forgotten Souls Rescue is to reunite the two once they are both healthy.

“This was his life, and this was his co-pilot,” said Plunkett. “He maybe he is an emotional support animal for this man, who is a veteran. Their bond is special.”

There is no word on the man’s medical conditions at the moment. As for Tictac, he is recovering from his surgery. Click here if you would like to help.