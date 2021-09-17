A little smaller but same vibe at Arts City Festival

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Arts and culture are making a comeback downtown.

The Arts City Festival a scaled back version of Arts in the Heart is back underway this weekend.

The annual festival was knocked out last year by COVID.

It’s not as big but still has all the things that we missed last year.

“We’re all ready to do something. We’re ready to celebrate, so we’re here. It’s going to look just like Arts in the Heart, 85 artists down the middle of Broad Street, two stages of non stop entertainment, nine international food booths…we added a Ferris wheel this year! So I think it’s going to give the same feel, the same good feel from Arts in the Heart,” said Brenda Durant of the Greater Augusta Arts Council

Durant says the event was sorely missed last year, adding in 2019 80,000 people attended.