A lack of streetlights on Col. Co. main roads have mixed reviews

Columbia County Commissioners heard a second reading of a plan to add streetlights to one neighborhood. NewsChannel 6 looked at whether there is a bigger need on the county’s major roads.

Evans To Locks Road is one of the main roads in Columbia County, but you can’t see much down that road because there are no streetlights in that area. People frequent this sidewalk all the time, but when they’re in the dark, you have to be very close for a car’s headlights to actually see you.

With daylight savings time, it gets dark just after six at night.

NewsChannel 6 asked homeowners around the area if they think it is too dark.

Homeowner, Kathy Allen, says, “one night I heard just a noise, sounded like a crash out front. I could not see out the road, so I didn’t know if it was a wreck or someone unruly out on the street.”

After calling 9-11, Allen found out someone hit a deer right in front of her home, swerved, and the vehicle was upside down in the ditch. Allen says she couldn’t even see his car.

A house divided, Allen’s husband, Stephen, doesn’t mind not paying the tax dollars for them.

“I think there is other places in the county that probably can use them more than here,” says Stephen Allen, “but you know it’s one of those things where if you don’t have it you don’t really miss it.”

Byciclist Joel Gandy says street lights would be effective for his safety.

“I ride my bicycle down this road all the time, there’s never any street lights, you know I can’t see anything. The drivers don’t notice me. So, it’s very dangerous,” says Gandy.

We reached out to Columbia County. The County’s Public Information Officer says the lights haven’t been a major concern because they simply don’t have the funding for it. The county also says they haven’t started planning for the next SPLOST list. The current list isn’t up until the year 2022. If voters were to vote for streetlights to make the list it wouldn’t even begin until 2023.