FORT GORDON, Ga (WJBF) – A ceremony on Friday morning will officially change Fort Gordon’s name to “Fort Eisenhower,” after late president General Dwight D. Eisenhower.

More than 300 invited guests have RSVP’d to the ceremony and countless Department Of Defense ID holders are expected to attend. There will also be lots of leaders at the local, state and national level here for the big event.

Augusta mayor, Garnett Johnson and North Augusta mayor, Briton Williams will attend, as well as several Augusta Commissioners.

A representative from Governor Brian Kemp’s office will be here and so will state representatives Gloria Frazier and Lynn Gladney.

Secretary of the Army, Christine E. Wormuth, will also attend the ceremony, as will two of President Eisenhower’s granddaughters. Susan Eisenhower is one of the speakers.

There will be music, speakers, and ceremonial unveilings of the installations new signs and a bust of President Eisenhower.

There will be a lot of symbolism during today’s ceremony as well.

“We’ll take the current Garrison flag and we’ll case it, so we’ll cover it up. Then we will unveil… uncase the new Garrison flag. And that’s a symbol to everybody that Gordon, so to speak, being retired and now the new installation is recognized through that Garrison flag,” explained William Hegedusich, the acting deputy to the Garrison Commander.

It will be a morning full of celebration and homage to President Eisenhower.

“After the ceremony we’ll have a little reception and some artifacts from the General’s history background over in the conferencing center. Things that are associated with him. And then on the field we’ll have static displays, some WWII jeeps. Things from that period when General Eisenhower was the Supreme Allied Commander,” said Hegedusich.

A fun fact: October was President Eisenhower’s birth month. He was born 133 years ago.

The re-designation ceremony will happen at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 27 at Barton Field.

Only DOD ID holders and command invited guests will be able to get on post.

You will be able to watch the ceremony on the installation’s Facebook page.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.