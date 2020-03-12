A great day to give back to those who help others: The Augusta Exchange Club hosts its annual “Donations Day”

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Every year, The Augusta Exchange Club hands out donations to help several local non-profit organizations. The annual “Donations Day” is a way to say thank you for what they do for the community. This year’s donations exceed $130,000.

“The 2020 Ronnie Strength Award recipient is Christ Community Health Services,” announced Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

It’s paying off for those who serve their community.

“What we do is provide healthcare and medical care to families and neighbors of the CSRA who don’t have health insurance,” said Ron Skenes.

The Augusta Exchange Club handed checks out to more than 40 charity organizations, during the annual donation luncheon. Christ Community Health Services was selected as this year’s “Ronnie Strength Award” winner. The award came with a check for $5,000.

“This donation will help us take care of these families who don’t have access to the great healthcare that we have in our community,” explained Skenes.

With the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19, a pandemic, Ron Skenes says this donation couldn’t have come a better time.

“Any donation like this helps us take care of those families, even with this virus, might not have access to the healthcare that they need,” said Skenes. “We’re here to provide that care.”

The Director of Communications & Development at Christ Community Health Services says there are thousands of families in this region who struggle to get good health or dental care. He says he is overwhelmed that the Augusta Exchange Club recognizes their mission.

“We need the support of the entire community to continue to provide that high quality medical and dental care to these: children, teens, adults, and families across our community,” said Skenes.

The donation money helps with local non-profit organization’s funding or improvement projects. The money comes from the proceeds of the Georgia Carolina State Fair and The Augusta Charity Classic.