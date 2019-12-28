A funeral for the Graniteville mother and her baby

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — It’s a sad day at Transfiguration Baptist Church in North Augusta. Hundreds of loved ones are saying their final goodbyes to Mel’lisha Jackson and her son, Elijah.

“Their demise has affected me in ways that I didn’t know,” explained Pastor James Abraham.

They were active members of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Pastor Abraham named little Elijah his junior deacon. He says his mission now is to bring community leaders together to try to stop gun violence.

“It doesn’t matter what organization you are apart of, you don’t even have to be a part of an organization,” explained Abraham. “But we need them to stem the tide when it comes to tragedies in our communities.”

An event where one activist is hoping to lend a helping hand.

“Listening to that pastor talk about her and little Elijah, and looking around seeing the love from everyone; it was a somber day,” said Jack Logan.

Logan says during the funeral, he was thinking about them being in a better place.

“But when I looked at that casket knowing that their lives ended in violence, that hurts because I’m still human,” explained Logan.

Even though mourners are thinking about a mother and son gone too soon, they say they won’t rest until the killer is arrested.

“I trust in the sheriff’s department, and I trust the sheriff here,” said Logan. “I do believe they will get them, and I want them in jail.”

“I believe that their conscious will eat away at them; this is what we are praying for,” said Abraham. “That their conscious will turn them inside out until they come forward.”

Pastor Abraham is hosting a town hall meeting on gun violence in the community on January 4th. It will take place at 2:30 PM at Bethlehem Baptist Church.