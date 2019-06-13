A disabled tractor-trailer with a fuel leak has caused the closure on Whiskey Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) —– A diesel fuel spill caused some major traffic problems in Aiken. Crews are still working to clean up that spill on Whiskey Road. This is between Shannon Lane and Corporate drive. Public Safety is asking you to avoid Whiskey Road altogether between Pine Log and Dougherty roads.

Aiken Public Safety got the call around 2:30 pm on Wednesday. A short time later, several state and local agencies were directing traffic and trying to clean up the spill. A truck carrying diesel fuel broke down.

“The drive shaft of the vehicle broke,” said Lieutenant Jake Mahoney. “Then damage the fuel cell of the vehicle. They believe they lost about a 100 gallons of diesel fuel on the roadway.”

The spill forced a lot of drivers to find a different way home.

” I just had to pull over into here to figure it out,” Devin Gibson. “Trying to watch other cars to see where they are going, to figure out where I’m going.”

Gibson told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, there is a lot of confusion on what’s happening on this major roadway.

“I guess I inferred because I’m an environmental engineer,” explained Gibson. “Based on how they are covering it, there was some spill. It would be kind of nice to know from back there what’s happening. So you can figure out what you’re going to do.”

The major concern is to clean up all of the fuel that was spilled on the roadway and in the ditches, so there won’t be another roadblock.

“If you have to travel on Whiskey Road, you’re trying to get SouthBound just be aware we got first responders, we got emergency services personnel on the road as well as partners from the state,” explained Gibson. “Trying to get this road clean up. Be on the alert, be on the lookout for those workers.”

Again, you’ll want to avoid this area for at least a couple of more hours while that cleanup continues. The driver of the truck was not injured.