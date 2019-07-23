A community mourns after a Thomson mother and her teenage daughter died in a car crash

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Monday evening was the second vigil for Ashley Bales Reed, and her daughter, Summer Grace Matherly. Family, friends, and co-workers surrounded the flag pole at the Justice Center in Evans, to remember the two with a candlelight vigil.

A tragic car crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her teenage daughter brought the community together in a time of prayer. The chief for the department of community supervision for the Augusta Circuit, Nicole Coleman says a candlelight vigil for the two was only fitting.

“We did the candlelight vigil because she was such a light to us,” said Coleman. “We felt that was the best way to express who she was.”

Coleman says Ashely Reed joined the DPCS in 2016. She says everyone in the court office loved her.

“She always worked to make sure the special events were something special for other people,” said Coleman. “She cared more about others than he did herself.”

The Cheif for DCPS says Ashley always bragged about her kids at work.

“She was a wonderful mother, she always spoke on her children,” said Coleman. “She always filled us in on what was going on in their lives.”

During the vigil, a song of remembrance was played in their honor– country music, which Coleman says Ashley always played in the office.

“There was a part in the song that talks about her granddaddy, and we knew from family and friends she adored her granddaddy, explained Coleman. “We know she is there with him now.”

Coleman told NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson that Ashely Reed was a very hard worker and she always asked for more task. Her co-workers say she and daughter Summer will be missed.

