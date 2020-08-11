A committee recommends educational panels, new sculpture additions at the Meriwether Monument

NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A controversial monument will remain in North Augusta but a committee is recommending changes to city leaders.

At a special called, virtual study session Monday night, the Calhoun Park Committee proposed to add three interpretive panels to provide the historical context of the events surrounding the Hamburg Massacre. And to explain why the Meriwether Monument sits where it does.

“After the Civil War, the nearby Town of Hamburg, SC became a town where free black and freed slaves settled. Important local government positions were held by African-American leaders from the Town of Hamburg,” said Committee Member Trina Mackie.

Mayor Bob Pettit said, “We recognized that something had to be done and what the group said collectively was to take something that is a negative, make it an educational experience about what happened at Hamburg.”

The three panels would cost about $8,000 to $10,000 showing people what happened during the Hamburg Massacre. Seven African-American men were killed and one white, Thomas Meriwether. His monument was dedicated in 1916.

“Trying to teach people about what happened but we have a historical district down at first providence that teaches about what happened that day. And gives proper memorial to those who lost their lives. So this monument is merely just a continued message of what the people who put it up designed it to do. And that was to put African-Americans in their place,” said Brandy Mitchell, Organizer of Unify: North Augusta.

Mayor Pettit added, “We’ve got to counteract that message. That’s not what North Augusta is about today.”

The committee also recommended to build a sculpture with a unity theme and holding to have an open design competition. They say it would cost around $200,000.

“Finally, we strongly recommend active support, including a financial commitment, toward the development of an African-American historical district in Carrsville,” said Trina Mackie.

An attorney with the city said the South Carolina Attorney General Attorney’s Office agrees the Meriwether Monument does not fall under the Heritage Act. Ownership is still being determined.

No plans are set in stone yet about what to do at Calhoun Park.