A Columbia County father & husband is behind bars for Cruelty to Children and other charges

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – A Columbia County father and husband is behind bars for several charges.

Michael Glegg is charged with Cruelty to Children, Terroristic Threats, Aggravated Assault, and several other crimes.

Per the incident report, Glegg and is wife (who are both deaf) got into a verbal altercation Sunday evening that may have stemmed from an argument earlier in the day. He allegedly told one of his daughters that he wanted to kill and paralyze her. When his wife stepped in, Glegg became irate and threw a bowl of chili at his wife, hitting her in the back.

The couple wrestled for the bowl, causing it to break and cut the suspect’s hand. Glegg then allegedly began choking his wife. Another daughter attempted to intervene, that’s when he punched her in the nose, according to the report.

Michael Clegg is being held at the Columbia County Jail.